Playoff Odds: How to bet Celtics vs Heat, Game 4

As i sat down to write the post, I was convinced the Celtics were going to win. After seeing a tweet that quoted Jaylen Brown saying, “don’t let us win tonight”, the Celtics are getting swept. Write it in ink and take it to the bank. Jayson Tatum’s private plane will be landing in Cancun shortly after the conclusion of tonight’s game. Al Horford has a family vacation planned in his home country of the Dominican Republic. It’s over, folks.

Boston Celtics at Miami Heat, MIA leads series 3-0

Spread: Heat -1.5 (-110)

O/U: 216.5 (-110)

The race to leak stories about just how toxic the Celtic’s locker room is will be epic. The Celtics have quit. Jimmy Butler punked them and rather than stand up to the bully the Celtics chose to go into the fetal position and lay down. Next season’s Celtic team should and will look much different, but we have plenty of time to discuss that during the offseason. For now, I am putting all of the disposable income I have access to on the Heat to win tonight.

PICK: Heat -1.5

Player Props

Gabe Vincent over 11.5 points (-125)

Jaylen Brown under 23.5 points (-115)

Kyle Lowry over 9.5 points (+110)