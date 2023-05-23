Do you want the Dallas Mavericks to re-sign Kyrie Irving this off-season?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Dallas Mavericks fans and fans across the country.

While I’m pretty sure we’ve asked this question during the deadzone between the end of the regular season and the NBA Lottery, it’s worth taking the temperature of the fandom again: Do you want Kyrie Irving to re-sign with the Dallas Mavericks?

We more or less have to keep thinking about this question. With the Los Angeles Lakers eliminated from the NBA Playoffs, the Kyrie-Los Angeles rumors were bound to get heated up again. Enter Brian Windhorst:

Brian Windhorst on "The Hoop Collective" podcast says that if Kyrie Irving wants to go to the Lakers, the Mavericks would "probably" have to cooperate:



"The Mavericks have more chips on the table. They're still holding what they invested to get him. ... If Kyrie says, 'Hey, I'm… pic.twitter.com/S3leizoB8i — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) May 21, 2023

Granted, the scuttlebutt coming out of the NBA Lottery from multiple people, including Zach Lowe, is that Dallas has the inside trade to keeping the mercurial All-Star guard. While what we want has never factored into what the Mavericks do, I’m curious if diehard fans want Irving on the team or not. Most sign-and-trades to Los Angeles or Phoenix don’t seem to make a lot of sense for either team. I expect him to sign in Dallas, though for how long and how much is a very interesting question we won’t get resolved until July.