Podcast: Trade the pick or use it, Dallas Mavericks news, and Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving reviews

One more week into the Dallas Mavericks off-season! Josh Bowe and I connect to talk about the general conversation surrounding the Mavericks, starting with the intense positions on either using the pick to draft a player or trading the pick as part of a package to improve the team immediately. We settle on Dallas just needing to not lock in with a month to go before the NBA Draft.

Then we talk a bit about the recent rumors of the day: Frank Vogel as a possible assistant, Anthony Davis as someone Dallas would be interested in, and more.

If you like Josh and I at all, we'd really appreciate if you could subscribe to our YouTube page. We do live shows once a week and I hold a live show you can join!

Following a break, we end the podcast giving season-long reviews of Reggie Bullock, Kyrie Irving, and Luka Doncic.

