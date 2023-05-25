Playoff Odds: How to bet Celtics vs Heat, Game 5

For something that has never been done in NBA history before, it’s very interesting that the Celtics are still only +230 to win this series. Does Vegas know something that we don’t? Let’s take a look at some of the plays we have for the game tonight.

Miami Heat at Boston Celtics, 3-1 series

Spread: Celtics -8 (-110)

O/U: 215 (-110)

Talent was never the issue when the Celtics were down 0-3 in this series. After the game three loss, Boston coach Joe Mazzula admitted he didn’t have them ready to play and that may have been true, but the bigger issue seemed to be a lack of confidence from the Celtics team. Then in game four, things started to shift. Marcus Smart finally started hitting 3’s and Al Horford had his first double-digit scoring game of the series. VSIN.com shows that 83% of the money is on the Heat covering the spread tonight. I believe the Celtics pull this one off, but eight points is too much for me. With their confidence back, I look for Boston to light up the scoreboard regardless.

Pick: Over 215 points

Props:

Bam Adebayo O 8.5 rebounds (-135)

Al Horford O 7.5 points (-115)

Marcus Smart O 5.5 assists (-155)

Record:

DegenSam picks (46-32 on the year. 7-3 Play of the day)