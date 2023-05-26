Fans overwhelmingly want Kyrie Irving in a Dallas Mavericks uniform next season

Earlier in the week, we posted the simple question asking fans whether or not they wanted Kyrie Irving in a Mavericks uniform next season. There were a ton of comments on the post and a lot of responses to the poll. The answer was crystal clear!

That’s nearly two out of every three fans. Of course, we ran this poll before Kyrie Irving went on Instagram Live and chatted about his feelings on a number of different topics. The main thrust we care about his is free agency leanings.

"I’m a free agent this summer, But I am in no rush to make a decision… When they speak on my name talking about potential teams, can y’all please stop paying attention to that"

-

Kyrie Irving on recent noise surrounding his name pic.twitter.com/ED8ixESGsM — League Alerts (@LeagueAlerts) May 24, 2023

When Kyrie joined the Mavericks following a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, he asked the local media not to ask him about free agency, and everyone more or less honored that request. The season is over now though, and free agency “starts” in a little more than a month. That means what happens next with Irving is going to happen sooner rather than later, so he’s going to be a point of discussion.

That said, it’s interesting to see the commitment to Irving. Even barring his various off-court issues the last several years, Dallas may have a hard time building around Luka Doncic and Irving because defense is an entire half of basketball. He’s pretty amazing to watch operate though, so I get it. Hopefully I won’t ask this question again because we’ll have a firm idea of what Irving wants to do soon enough!

