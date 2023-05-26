Luka Doncic got a haircut

Breaking News out of Dallas, Texas was handed down this afternoon as Dallas Mavericks superstar guard Luka Doncic posted pictures on social media indicating that he was in the process of getting his hair cut. This is a developing story.

At approximately 2:15 PM CDT, Luka Doncic shared a post on his Instagram story of himself sitting in a chair at what appeared to be a barber shop.

What is happening here pic.twitter.com/LAsx8xiOB5 — Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) May 25, 2023

Maverick fans across the internet reacted with shock and awe, as many of them seemed to be unfamiliar with the process of cutting hair. Apparently, there was a widespread belief that the image above represented the final product, indicating that Doncic was prepared to head into the 2023-2024 NBA season sporting the Jim Carrey from ‘Dumb and Dumber’ look.

It is important to consider that Doncic’s hair has been an important storyline to follow since he was drafted. Throughout his career, the All-Star has polarized fans and media members alike with controversial cuts that have led to criticism directed at both Doncic and whoever was working the scissors.

One that comes to mind is this particularly questionable cut just before a home game against the Celtics on November 6, 2021:

I mean, come on. This was a tough scene. But, we must factor in that Doncic hit a game-winning three pointer as time expired in this game. With this in mind, we may have to consider that ugly haircuts act as a superpower and directly correlate to legendary performances. I haven’t crunched the numbers, but let’s be honest: Doncic has played more games with bad haircuts than without them. And the results speak for themselves.

Taking that into consideration, maybe Doncic getting his hair butchered again wouldn’t be so bad. I’m sure lots of confused MMFLs told themselves this to cope over the course of the afternoon after seeing the initial post. But, in a shocking turn of events, Doncic wasn’t done. Just over 90 minutes later, a second Instagram story hit the timeline. This time, Doncic showed off the finished cut:

This actually looks really good, lol pic.twitter.com/BSJzDosIYi — Coopz (@Coopz___) May 25, 2023

I’ll be the first to say it: our boy looks handsome. This is an excellent haircut. A tremendous fade, a very appropriate length and style. We’ll have to wait for more information and other angles to come out, but I think it’s safe to say that this represents a job well done; I have to give a shout out to our friends at hchairculture.

Now the question becomes this: is Doncic capable of an MVP season with a solid haircut? We’ve seen what he can do with the Super Cuts look. There just isn’t enough data to project what a clean-cut Luka Doncic looks like on the court. But if you subscribe to the “look good, feel good” mantra, it’s hard to envision this going poorly if Doncic continues to go back to this well. It’s something to keep an eye on heading into a pivotal offseason for the team. Here at Mavs Moneyball, we’ll continue to provide updates as they become available.