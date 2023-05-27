Playoff Odds: How to bet Celtics vs Heat, Game 6

Not having Gabe Vincent in game five proved to be a big factor for the Heat as they couldn’t crack 100 points which eventually led to a loss. As both teams face off in Miami tonight, Vincent is expected to be back in the starting lineup. Can Miami punch their ticket to the finals or will this series be extended to a game seven? Let’s dive into the plays for tonight.

Spread: Celtics -3 (-110)

O/U: 209.5 (-110)

Momentum has completely shifted with the Celtics still down 3-2 in this series as Boston is now priced at +125 to advance to the finals. An interesting nugget (no pun intended) to add to this story is referee Eric Lewis is now under investigation by the league and potentially being caught with a burner account on Twitter. The Celtics were 22-4 in the games reffed by Lewis, but while this investigation is ongoing, you wonder if the other referees will call this game any different. VSIN.com is showing action is 60/40 on both Bostons -3 and the over of 209.5. No matter who is reffing this game, I think Boston has found their confidence again and they pull this one off on the road with a chance to go back home and make history.

Pick: Boston -3

Props:

Jason Tatum U 10.5 rebounds (-135)

Al Horford O 7.5 points (+100)

Jaylen Brown O 22.5 points (-125)

Record:

DegenSam picks (46-36 on the year. 7-3 Play of the day)