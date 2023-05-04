Luka Doncic to pay for funerals of victims from Belgrade shooting

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has offered to pay for the funeral services for victims of a mass shooting in a Belgrade, Serbia elementary school, a spokesperson from the Luka Doncic Foundation told ESPN on Thursday. Doncic will also pay for grief counseling for students and staff. Eight children and a security guard were killed.

Doncic’s father, Sasha, is a native of Serbia. He also has several relatives who live near Belgrade.

“I am heartbroken by the tragic school shooting in Serbia and the loss of lives, including those of innocent school children,” Doncic said in a statement. “My thoughts are with the families and the entire community affected by this tragedy.

“Through my foundation, I am exploring both immediate and long-term ways to support the students, faculty, and families affected by the shooting at the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School. I am committed and I will continue to share updates and ways to support as details become available.”

Doncic has also indicated he wants to be part of any long-term assistance the school and community might need. It’s a stirring gesture from the Mavericks’ star in the face of a terrible tragedy.