Mavericks will play two preseason games in Abu Dhabi

If you want to catch the Dallas Mavericks in preseason action before they tip off the 2023-24 season, start making travel plans now. The NBA announced earlier this week that the Mavericks will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023.

The Mavericks and Wolves will play two games against one another on Thursday, October 5 and Saturday, October 7, at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. This is the second consecutive year that the NBA and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi have held preseason games in the Arabian Gulf.

“The Dallas Mavericks certainly recognize the importance of globalizing the game of basketball,” Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall said in a release. “For many years, we have enjoyed international players and a growing international fanbase. We are honored to play the game we love for NBA fans in Abu Dhabi and around the world. We appreciate all who have worked so hard to create this exciting opportunity for our team and our fans.”

Last year, the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks played in two preseason games in Abu Dhabi, with the Hawks winning both. In January, the NBA and DCT – Abu Dhabi expanded their partnership by launching an expanded second season of the Jr. NBA Abu Dhabi League, interactive fan events featuring appearances by current and former NBA players, a series of NBA FIT clinics promoting health and wellness, and an NBA 2K League exhibition event.

“Following the success of last year’s games and events that welcomed fans from across the globe to Abu Dhabi, we’re excited to return in the 2023 preseason with two great matchups between the Mavericks and Timberwolves and some of the best players in the world,” said NBA Europe and Middle East Managing Director Ralph Rivera. “Our collaboration with DCT Abu Dhabi continues to support the NBA’s goal of introducing basketball and its values to young boys and girls in the UAE and globally, and that will be the case once again through these games and the surrounding activities.”

NBA games have aired in the UAE since the 1987-88 season. The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 will air live in the UAE and across the Middle East and North Africa on beIN SPORTS, The Sports Channel, and NBA League Pass. They will reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories on television, digital media, and social media.

“We are excited to be preparing for the new season of The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 with the thrilling preseason head-to-head games between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves,” H.E. Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi said. “We look forward to welcoming the players, teams, and fans to experience the destination and strengthening our efforts to bring the very best in sporting entertainment and engagement across Abu Dhabi.”

Currently, the cheapest flights out of DFW International Airport to Abu Dhabi in early October are running a little over $900 roundtrip. However, prices quickly climb above $1,000. Fans planning on attending the two preseason games can register their interest in tickets and receive more information by visiting NBA.com/AbuDhabi.