Mavs YouTube RoundUp: Second Round Edition

We start this installment of the RoundUp with a genuinely nice and well-deserved moment in the sun for Philadelphia 76ers superstar - and now reigning MVP - Joel Embiid. Any notion that the players get advanced notice on these awards is short-circuited by the genuine elation on display here. Who wins the award next year? Will Luka Doncic lead the preseason odds again?

As we gander from afar, a rare moment of delight for Maverick fans out of these playoffs. The very same Golden State Warriors who dismantled the Dallas Mavericks (along with every other playoff matchup they faced last year) are running into a true problem in the Los Angeles Lakers. The size mismatch in Game 1 was notable beyond the great game from Anthony Davis. Simply put, the Lakers are huge on the front line went they want to go big. A front line of Davis, Vanderbilt, and James gave the Warriors all sorts of issues. This is where they were counting on James Wiseman but alas, he is a Piston. How does Golden State respond in this series when the challenge is structural and not systemic?

The RoundUp gives a moment of delight and yanks right back from you. Shame on us. We are so happy for Jalen and forever shaking our collective heads.

Kevin Gray makes his RoundUp debut as he interviews Grant Afseth of SI. We now know much more about the season that went awry, we know the questions facing the team, and can only speculate on the answers forthcoming.

Gotta love Nick and Issac from Locked on Mavs - eternal stalwarts of positivity that they are. It is fun to listen to permutations of the timeline that will almost assuredly never come to pass.

Seemed like it was only yesterday when Ja Morant was telling that the Memphis Grizzlies were “fine in the west”. Cartoonish pride before the predictable fall. We wonder how humble he will sound moving forward.

My friend Ben Zadel sits down with Kirk Henderson on Pod Maverick to try and make some sense of the revelations from Cato’s article that was at once shocking yet not at all surprising. Luka was on a minutes restriction that went out the window? You don’t say...