Podcast: Lottery representation, Mavs fan survey, and more player reviews

Josh and I connected for the first time in a couple of weeks to talk about the small glut of Dallas Mavericks news, then we review the seasons of four more Mavericks players.

We lead off with the news of Nico Harrison being the guy to represent Dallas at the NBA Lottery next week. It’s uninspiring given the history of a 41-year-old franchise but perhaps there’s something to a boring pick. Let’s hope he’s lucky. Then friend of the site Tim Cato has given us a lot of things we could discuss from this fan survey, but we each pick out one thing we found interesting. Read the rest of the survey here. After that, we debate the placement of Jaden Hardy in this Athletic 2022 re-draft. Do you think his placement is correct?

Kristaps Porzingis had some reflective things to say about his time in Dallas. We end the show’s first half talking about the news that Dallas will play even more overseas preseason games.

After a short break, we do player reviews. There’s McKinley Wright’s fine season. There’s also JaVale McGee’s annoying season.Maxi Kleber had himself a challenging, injury-plagued year. Tim Hardaway had a bounce back year, but he’s too important to Dallas given what he’s capable of actually producing.

