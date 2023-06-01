Would you trade Luka Doncic for Victor Wembanyama?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Dallas Mavericks fans and fans across the country.

In 2018 when the Dallas Mavericks drafted Luka Doncic, I knew they had the generational player. He was the guy and I felt it deep in my bones. Through five years with the Dallas Mavericks, Doncic’s taken them to the playoffs three times (including a trip to the Western Conference Finals) while making four straight All-NBA First teams. Doncic could retire TODAY and he’d likely be a first ballot Hall of Famer for the Basketball Hall of Fame. Don’t believe me? Check out his accolades and remember it’s not just for NBA players.

That said, Victor Wembanayama exists. And I want to know, would you trade Doncic for him right now?

If no, what else would it take? Future picks from the Spurs? It might be a silly poll, but I want to know what we think of Doncic at this point in time. I’m really excited to see him play basketball again.