Fans split on having LeBron James in a Dallas uniform

Everyone who makes content around the Dallas Mavericks was secretly thankful for the Kyrie Irving-led bomb on the Monday timeline where he reportedly suggested to LeBron James that the King come to Dallas. Since the Mavericks are inexcusably quiet about all things draft related, it was something to babble about beyond speculation.

Instead, it led to different speculation, even if it’s of the ridiculous kind. That led to our weekly fan polling question: would you like to see LeBron James in a Dallas Maverick uniform and playing with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving?

Now this poll was released after we’d pieced together that this was something likely put out into the world by Kyrie Irving and his people (a mere week after he went on IG Live to tell people to not listen to reporters... I swear he is so annoying to cover sometimes), but before that we at Mavs Moneyball had opted to embrace the chaos.

Related How the Dallas Mavericks fit for LeBron James

A slim majority saying yes tells me that most of our fanbase still doesn’t care for James, which is a fair response. I engaged with many fans who said he was too old or would cost too much... the latter point drove me to insanity, but that’s a different story. Either way, this is one that’s not going to happen this year but is certainly fun to consider the offensive theatrics that could come from such a grouping of talent.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.