Playoff Odds: How to bet Game 5 of the NBA Finals

During last night’s pod with Ryen Russillo, Bill Simmons mentioned that the Heat are 2-6 in their last 8 playoff games. It was a simple stat that somehow helped contextualize what i was feeling about the Heat, it’s over. They peaked at the right time and rode some historic shooting nights to a trip to the Finals but the fat lady has sung. Tonight, the Nuggets will be crowned as the 2022-2023 NBA Champions.

Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets, DEN leads series 3-1

Spread: Nuggets -9(-110)

O/U: 209

In a vacuum, 9 points seems high and there SHOULD be value on the Heat to cover. I’ve, however, seen enough. The Heat don’t have a lineup that can score with Denver and hope to get stops on the other end. The Heat’s best offensive lineups can’t stop a common cold. Their best defensive lineups aren’t dynamic enough to keep up with Jokic and company.

PICK: Nuggets -9

Player Props

Nikola Jokic over 51.5 Pts+Rebs+Assts (-235)