Heading into the NBA Draft, what is the biggest position of need for the Dallas Mavericks?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Dallas Mavericks fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

It’s just over a week out from the 2023 NBA Draft. With Dallas likely (hopefully?) having the highest pick they are going to have during the Luka Doncic era, this is the last chance they have for some time to acquire cost-controlled talent. Understanding that, what position do you think they should try to fill in the draft next week?

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/D8IEV3/">Please take our survey</a>

I didn’t even put guard in the option because with Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Jaden Hardy, and Josh Green (yes, I think he’s closer to a guard than forward), they don’t NEED a guard. But they do need a big man or a wing.

One thing we say in this most recent NBA Finals is how important skilled size is. With a wing (forward, whatever) they need a big player who can defend, handle, and hopefully shoot. With a big man, they need rim protection and rebounding. Determining which of this is MORE important is really hard. Dallas is just not good enough in so many areas of need.

Let us know what you think and sound off in the comments.