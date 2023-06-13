Podcast: Kevin O’Connor of the Ringer talks NBA Draft

On Tuesday evening I was joined by Kevin O’Connor of the Ringer to talk a whole host of NBA and draft-related subjects. It was a good time and I very much recommend you give it a listen.

We open the show with some questions about the NBA season as a whole, what he liked working on and his favorite storylines. He talks fondly about his time podcasting with Chris Vernon on the Mismatch podcast, one of my favorite shows. We then pivot to some broader draft questions, guys he’s liked learning about and which fits he thinks could work.

Later in the show we talk specifically about the Dallas Mavericks and he breaks my heart talking about how he thinks Dallas should really consider trading back, something I do not want to hear. But his case is strong. We end on some talk about Josh Green and Jaden Hardy. It’s a fun show. Consider giving it a listen on your platform of choice!

