Podcast: Richard Stayman aka MavsDraft talks Dallas Mavericks draft and more

On Thursday evening, I was joined by Richard Stayman, also know as @MavsDraft. If you don’t know him, he’s written a few things here, but podcasts for Locked On NBA Big Board as well as writes for his own site.

We start off the show with a broad discussion, talking about how he got into scouting before discussing his process and just how complex it is to cover prospects. He explains how he’s learned not to overanalyze as well as how to correctly parse the volume of data that’s available about prospects these days.

After that, we walk through his final Big Board and he explains the placement of some guys outside of the current consensus.

If you like Josh and me at all, we’d really appreciate if you could subscribe to our YouTube page. We do live shows once a week and I hold a live show you can join!

We eventually work our way to Dallas Mavericks talk, specifically about how it seems more and more likely that Dallas trades back barring a specific player or players falling to the 10th overall pick. I’m a little depressed by this, but Rich makes the case for a number of players. We end with some talk about potential undrafted free agents, an area the Mavericks have been pretty good at over the last decade or so. This was a very fun podcast considering how unprepared I was. Consider giving Rich a follow and check out his work!

You can listen to our latest podcast episode in the player embedded below, and to make sure you don’t miss a single one moving forward, subscribe to the Mavs Moneyball podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Pocketcasts, or Castbox

You can check our our After Dark Recap podcasts, Spotify Live recordings, Moneyball Minute shows, and guest shows on the Mavs Moneyball Podcast feed. Please subscribe, rate, and review.