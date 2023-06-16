Fans prefer a big man over a wing in the 2023 NBA draft, according to this poll

Earlier this week, we asked what fans preferred positionally if the Dallas Mavericks actually use the 2023 draft pick, a big man or a wing. I thought the fanbase would be divided on the issue. And yet, here are the results.

Nearly seven in 10 poll respondents think that a big man in some form is a more vital need than a wing. Given the Dallas defensive problems and rebounding problems, I can understand this vote, even if I don’t agree with it. I assumed that most fans would want another wing, considering how small Dallas was by year’s end and considering the various players available in this year’s draft.

I would guess most fans then hope Dallas either hope Jarace Walker is available at 10 or that they trade back for another asset and a draft pick where a different big like Dereck Lively II might make more sense. Either way, we’re less than a week out!

