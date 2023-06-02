Mavericks assistant search continues with Suns hiring of Frank Vogel

Former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel has agreed to become the next head coach of the Phoenix Suns, per a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Details of what should be a long-term deal are not yet known, but it should only be a matter of time before the agreement is officially announced.

This news means the Dallas Mavericks will still be on the hunt for an assistant coach. The Mavericks made a few moves just after the regular season ended which included bringing in Dennis Lindsey, formerly of the Utah Jazz, to work in the front office, as well as the departure of assistant coach Greg St. Jean. NBA reporter Marc Stein indicated the Mavericks would consider Vogel a strong candidate for the position, allowing head coach Jason Kidd’s bench to have more experience and stability.

Kidd and Vogel have history together, with Kidd assisting Vogel’s Lakers to the 2020 title in the bubble. And after Vogel’s firing in Los Angeles in April of 2022 he made a few appearances at Mavericks’ practices in the fall. That familiarity and leadership would have been valuable for a Mavericks team desperately looking for a bounce back next season. This season’s failures have room to point fingers in many directions on and off the floor, including a coaching staff that had no answers for an awful defense.

The good news is though Vogel will no longer be an option to fill out Kidd’s staff there are still plenty of candidates with head coaching experience still available. Expect names like James Borrego, Terry Stotts, and Kenny Atkinson to float around in the coming weeks or months. Head coaches from last season who are still unattached to new positions are Doc Rivers and Mike Budenholzer, and former Mavericks’ assistant Stephen Silas, though these three seem less likely as options for next season.