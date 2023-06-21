Podcast: Final thoughts before the 2023 NBA Draft

The NBA Draft is mere hours away at this point, with the Mavericks on clock at 10 Thursday evening. With the moment approaching, I decided to have one last pre-draft podcast to get out some thoughts and takes, with one of MMB’s draft experts Logan Thompson.

We start off by talking about my personal favorite trio of prospects that could be available at 10 — Jarace Walker, Taylor Hendricks, and Anthony Black. We go into Black in-depth, and reference Logan’s piece he wrote last week about how Black could help evolve the Mavericks identity.

We opine a little about how inevitable it feels that the Mavericks will trade the pick before getting into Logan’s favorite players outside of the consensus top-nine. We then finish up with some talk about what if someone from the top-nine other than Hendricks/Walker/Black falls to 10.

