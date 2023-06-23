Podcast: Reacting to the Mavericks 2023 NBA Draft

The Dallas Mavericks did a lot in the 2023 NBA Draft Thursday night — they selected two players, both through trades, and dumped the salary of Davis Bertans. It was quite the night.

Dallas began by trading down from 10 to 12, shedding Bertans contract in the process. They then took Duke center Dereck Lively with the 12th pick. Later, using the traded player exception acquired from the Bertans trade, they moved back into the first round and selected Marquette forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper with the 24th pick. Neat!

Fellow editor Jordan Brodess joined the Pod Maverick podcast with myself to discuss all of this, and even some of it reacting in real time, as the trade for Prosper happened in the middle of our recording. This could be a massive night for the Mavericks future and we were pretty pleased with the Mavericks plan for this draft. Finally, an actual process!

