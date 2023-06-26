Dallas Mavericks’ 2023 Summer League schedule announced

The Dallas Mavericks announced their schedule for the 2023 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. It’ll be the first chance for fans to see the Mavericks’ new draft picks in action, along with rookies and young players from other teams across the league.

The 2023 Dallas Mavericks @NBASummerLeague schedule was announced by the @NBA today. pic.twitter.com/AJFdSxYYYf — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) June 23, 2023

Dereck Lively II, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Mike Miles Jr., and Jordan Walker will share the court for the first time against the Oklahoma City Thunder and their never-ending pipeline of prospects on July 8th. You can be sure some other undrafted free agents will be added to the roster before that date. Chet Holmgren will probably be suiting up for the Thunder, as well recent pick Cason Wallace.

The Mavericks will then face off against the Philadelphia Sixers, who didn’t have a draft pick this year. They’ll likely fill up their squad with undrafted free agents.

Next up is the Golden State Warriors, who will have Santa Clara University (of former Mavericks great Steve Nash fame) alum Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

In their final game before the Summer League tournament starts, Dallas will play the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers will have Jarace Walker and Mojave King, as well as Isaiah Wong.

The Mavericks won’t see San Antonio Spurs super-prospect Victor Wembanyama unless they match up in the tournament. Even then, it’s no guarantee Wembanyama will play every game for the Spurs in Summer League. San Antonio will likely want to be careful with the big man’s minutes right out of the gate.

The NBA Summer League is a blast for basketball sickos, and of course, all the Mavericks’ games will be televised on national TV, so it shouldn’t be hard for all you MFFLs to find them.