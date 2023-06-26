Every Dallas Mavericks Free Agency Rumor

With the 2023 NBA Draft come and gone it’s time for fans of the Dallas Mavericks to turn their attention to NBA Free Agency. Unlike last year, we’ve had way too long to think about this, but with the draft looming first, free agency has taken a back seat to everything until right now.

Last week, CBAMavs broke down which exceptions the Dallas Mavericks should have, depending on what (if any) agreement they come to with free agent Kyrie Irving. If he takes any deal that isn’t the maximum amount, it opens up variations for the team to sign players using the exceptions created. Including both rookies, the Mavericks have just 10 total players on the roster (excluding two-way contracts), so we’ll be looking for Dallas to sign at least three players in free agency this summer with as many as five players getting contracts, including any of their current free agents (think Dwight Powell or Theo Pinson).

Here’s where we are, with the newest information at the top of the page and older rumors further down. Check back often!

June 26th - 7:00 am - Jets should be cooled about the Dallas Maverick interest in Grant Williams

According to Tim MacMahon of ESPN on the Hoop Collective, the Mavericks are skeptical about Grant Williams as a viable target for Dallas. While his source didn’t get into why, MacMahon and Tim Bontemps seem to think the Celtics will end up matching most offers for Williams.

June 24th, 11:07 am - Dallas will target Bruce Brown

This one’s courtesy of Marc Stein, who usually has the inside read on what’s going on in Dallas. On the June 26th episode of the Hoop Collective Tim MacMahon said Dallas had interest in him last year but prioritized the signing of JaVale McGee over him. And folks wonder why I lose my mind about front office decision-making.

Brown would be a solid fit for Dallas and fresh off a NBA Championship, Brown brings a lot to the table. Some fans may wonder if he’s big enough for what the Mavericks seem to be building, but if Brown has an interest in Dallas, this one strikes me as a no-brainer.

June 24th - Philly source links Dallas to Tobias Harris

Keith Pompay of the Philadelphia Inquirer has the Mavericks down as a team that’s showed interest in Tobias Harris. Harris is entering the final year of a mega-deal and he’s due a whopping $39 million while contributing a rather mundane stat line. This one doesn’t make much sense to me.

June 22nd, 3:50 pm - The Mavericks ask about Jarrett Allen

A fun pre-draft rumor involved Dallas asking about the availability of Jarrett Allen of the Cavaliers, according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. This rumor died a little later in the evening when the Mavericks selected Dereck Lively at 12 overall.

June 20th, 1:56 pm - Dallas has interest in Kyle Kuzma

Friend of the site Matt Moore had this last week in his pre-draft information dump. Moore says both the Mavericks and Jazz have interest, though one wonders about the Jazz after the recent trade for John Collins. Kuzma would be a good player in Dallas, but it doesn’t make any sense how that would work with some kind of sign and trade.

June 11th, 11:57 am - Houston has an interest in Kyrie Irving IF...

Earlier this summer, Marc Stein noted that the Houston Rockets would mull making a run at Irving if a reunion with James Harden seemed unlikely. While the Harden to Houston noise has cooled, there hasn’t been much on Irving going there either. This one will be worth remembering in the coming days.