Jordan Brand unveils Luka 2 colorways ahead of July launch

Last week, during the commotion of the NBA Draft, Jordan Brand unveiled details on the anticipated Luka 2 shoe. Luka Doncic will be in Paris this week for the brand’s annual Quai 54 outdoor tournament, and will be wearing his new shoe before it’s official release on July 8.

Boardroom’s Nick DePaula confirmed the details, including new retail colorways: Quai 54, Luk.AI, Nebula, Matador, and Lake Bled. While the shoe launches on July 8, the retail colorways will rollout throughout the summer. DePaula highlighted back in April that Doncic featured the shoe back in April:

FIRST LOOK: Luka Doncic just debuted the Jordan Luka 2 pic.twitter.com/IliqqdZEKV — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) April 6, 2023

Doncic is one of only eight players under Jordan brand to receive his own signature shoe, and the only European player to do so. He debuted a Luka 1 at last summer’s tournament in Paris, and the shoe released in a wide range of colorways in the summer and throughout the season. Both the Luka 1 and Luka 2 feature Formula 23 cushioning and IsoPlate (exclusive to Jordan brand shoes), as well as features to provide balance to Doncic’s non-linear movements.

While the Luka 1 retailed for $110, the Luka 2 will be available in adult sizes at $130. Below are expected release dates for each colorway:

Quai 54: July 8

Luk.AI: July 11

Nebula: July 27

Matador: August 3

Lake Bled: September 14