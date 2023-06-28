Podcast: Reflecting on the Dallas Mavericks’ 2023 draft and Deandre Ayton trade talks

Since I very dumbly took the week off of the NBA Draft, after returning Josh and I had to connect on the subject. We start with my reflections on the evening, move by move, then Josh speaks about where he is with the draft now that the dust is settled. The fact is, Dallas took the 10th overall pick and turned it into a player at 12 overall (Dereck Lively II) and a trade exception, which the front office used to get another draft pick and Richaun Holmes is pretty amazing.

After some draft talk, it allowed us to move right into talking about the Deandre Ayton trade which fell through last week but may or may not be dead. Josh and I discuss this potential trade from a variety of different angles, and this felt like a great discussion. I am still exactly on the fence and I don’t think I’ll be moved one way or another if the Mavericks end up with Ayton.

We end with a little bit of Free Agency chatter. I think Dallas needs to sign or move on from Kyrie Irving immediately or it gunks up a lot of potential options. There’s simply a lot going on in the next week. Should be fun! Listen to the whole show here.

