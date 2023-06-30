Dallas Mavericks announce 2023 Summer League roster

The most magical part of the NBA season is almost here: Summer League. The annual tournament in Las Vegas showcases the talent of tomorrow.

Thursday, the Dallas Mavericks announced who will compete for them in the desert just days after releasing their five-game schedule. It’s a roster loaded with young talent and some familiar names.

Headlining the team in Vegas, coached by Jared Dudley, are Jaden Hardy, who Dallas selected in the second-round of the 2022 NBA Draft; two-way players AJ Lawson and McKinley Wright IV; and 2023 NBA Draft first-round picks Dereck Lively II and Olivier-Maxence Prosper.

Dudley transitioned from an assistant coach to head coach during Summer League last year. Joining him on the bench are Darrell Armstrong, Leandre Bley, Tyson Chandler, Pete Crawford, George Galanopoulos, Max Hooper, Shannan Lum, AJ Meyer, Jordan Sears, God Shammgod, Corey Wheeler, and Steve Zamarripa.

Marcus Bingham Jr.

This is Bingham’s second stint with the Mavericks in Las Vegas. The 7-foot Michigan State product appeared in five games during Summer League last season. He averaged 5.4 points and 4.2 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per game.

Myles Burns

Burns played three seasons at Loyola New Orleans before transferring to Ole Miss for his final year of NCAA ball. The 6-foot-6 forward averaged eight points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 2.4 steals in 33 games with Ole Miss.

Jaden Hardy

Hardy is coming off a standout rookie season with Dallas. He came on strong once he worked his way into a regular rotation spot during the second half of the season, averaging 13.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in his final 16 games. Hardy is also the first Mavericks rookie to score 20-or-more points in each of his first three career starts.

Braxton Key

Key is another Summer League veteran with some NBA games under his belt. He’s played in 14 games combined with the Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons since the 2021-22 season, averaging 5.9 points and 3.7 rebounds. Key averaged 13.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.2 blocks in 30 games with the Delaware Blue Coats in the G League last season.

AJ Lawson

Like Bingham, this is also Lawson’s second appearance at Summer League with Dallas. Lawson was a standout alongside Hardy in Las Vegas last year, earning him a couple of two-way contracts — first with the Minnesota Timberwolves then with the Mavericks. He averaged 3.9 points and 1.4 rebounds in 14 appearances with Dallas during the regular season.

Dereck Lively II

Lively is sure to garner plenty of attention in Vegas. Dallas traded back to pick him with the 12th overall pick in this year’s draft with the hope that he can provide a much-needed rebounding and defensive presence in the middle. He averaged 5.2 points and 5.4 rebounds in his one season at Duke.

Mike Miles Jr.

Miles went undrafted this year, but the Mavericks signed him to a two-way contract not long after the draft ended. He played three seasons at TCU and averaged 17.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.2 steals during his final year with the Horned Frogs.

Taze Moore

Like others on the roster, Moore isn’t a stranger to Summer League competition. He played in Vegas with the Brooklyn Nets last summer. More recently, he was making a name for himself in North Texas with the Texas Legends, the Mavericks’ G League affiliate. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 13.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.5 steals in 24 games with the Legends last season.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper

Trading back into the first-round to select Proser — O-Max to his long-time fans — was a pleasant surprise. The 6-foot-8 forward out of Marquette made a name for himself playing at both ends of the floor. He averaged 12.5 points and 4.6 rebounds in 36 games during his junior year with the Golden Eagles.

Brandon Randolph

Randolph spent the 2022-23 season playing in the G League with the Wisconsin Herd and the Austin Spurs. With the Spurs, he averaged 19.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.3 steals in 19 games. He previously played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks in Summer League in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

Chris Silva

Silva has spent most of his professional basketball career in the G League. However, he has appeared in a handful of NBA games for four teams, including one with the Mavericks last season while he was on a 10-day contract. He averaged 14.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists with the College Park Skyhawks last year. This will be his third time playing at Summer League.

Chandler Vaudrin

Vaudrin spent the 2022-23 season with the Cleveland Charge of the G League. The 6-foot-7 guard averaged 4.7 points, four rebounds, and 3.1 assists in 30 games. He previously played with Cleveland’s Summer League team in 2021.

Jordan Walker

Like Miles, the Mavericks were quick to scoop up Walker soon after he went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft. The UAB product helped lead the Dragons to an NIT Championship berth, where they fell to the Mean Green of North Texas. He averaged 22.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.2 steals in 33 games with UAB last year.

McKinley Wright IV

The former Team USA guard returns to the desert after seeing his second season of NBA action. Wright earned a two-way contract after a good showing at Summer League with the Mavericks last year. He quietly put together a strong season in Dallas that saw him average 4.2 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and a controlled on-court demeanor in 27 appearances.