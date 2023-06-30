Kyrie Irving claps back at Celtics media critical of his new contract

Plenty of people had something to say about Kyrie Irving’s new deal with the Dallas Mavericks. Irving and the Mavs agreed on a three-year, $126 million deal about an hour after free agency began Friday night. It’s a favorable contract for both parties, but not everyone likes it.

Boston Celtics media and Celtics superfan Bill Simmons were quick to dismiss the deal and disparage Irving’s character. Bostonians have long disliked Irving since he parted ways with the Celtics after two seasons in 2019. Not one to sit back and take it, Irving clapped back on Twitter.

I could be King petty Johnson in this situation, but y’all honestly aren’t worth it. Me and my A11Even tribe say hello. Lol



Hélà

pic.twitter.com/zBjIevCuG7 — Chief Hélà (@KyrieIrving) July 1, 2023

I see you couldn’t help yourself with this one huh Billy Boy. Just wanna say I appreciate you and continue to be the person you are. My Tribe says hello.



Hélà

— Chief Hélà (@KyrieIrving) July 1, 2023

It’s safe to say that there’s no love loss here. But rather than stooping to their level, Irving kept his retorts moderately civil. He was politely snide in acknowledging the condescending remarks of Brian Scalabrine, Chris Forsberg, and Simmons before dropping the issue and moving on.

During his time in the NBA, Irving has elicited plenty of reactions from media and fans alike — not just for his skills on the court. The responses and backlash won’t stop anytime soon, either. Especially given the sometimes controversial or prejudiced social stances he takes.

This is who Dallas wanted. They signed Irving because they wanted a premier basketball talent who is a proven box office draw. With him, they also have a headstrong personality who doesn’t back down and carries a significant amount of animosity and baggage. The Mavs have to hope the good outweighs the bad.