Mavericks workout Dick ahead of possible Dick pick at No. 10

University of Kansas sharpshooter Gradey Dick had a pre-draft workout with the Dallas Mavericks this week. While the team won’t officially confirm the workout — per team policy, Dallas doesn’t release the names of players it brings in for workouts — Dick recently posted a video from the Mavericks locker room inside the team’s training facility on Instagram.

Dick, the 6-foot-8 shooting guard from Kansas, is a projected lottery pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. The Mavericks currently hold the No. 10 pick in the draft, and if the they hold onto their selection, Dick could be available when the Mavs are on the clock.

However, Dallas might not be sold on him. Despite his outstanding shooting ability, The Athletic’s Tim Cato reported that the Mavericks, like the fine folks at Sue Ellen’s, are just not interested in Dick.

Gradey Dick isn’t likely to be considered by Dallas, team and league sources tell The Athletic, all of whom were granted anonymity since they were not authorized to speak publicly about prospects. The team’s new front office is focused on athleticism and physicality much more than the old guard, which might have favored a skilled shooter but an unremarkable athlete like Dick.

During his one season at Kansas, Dick averaged 14.1 points on 44.2 percent shooting from the floor, 40.3 percent from deep, and 85.4 percent from the line. He also averaged 5.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.4 steals, and 32.7 minutes in 36 games — all starts.

Dallas doing its due diligence to bring Dick in for a workout is commendable, especially if the team really isn’t interested in him. It shows that the Mavericks want to see a player work out in person rather than write them off completely — like they have done in the past — despite the team’s silly lengths to maintain an air of secrecy around its pre-draft workouts.