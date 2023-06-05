Former Bucks owner offers thoughts on Jason Kidd’s coaching style

Marc Lasry, the former owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, joined Brian Windhorst, Tim Bontemps, and Tim MacMahon on a recent episode of The Hoop Collective. During the podcast, Tim Bontemps questioned Lasry about the coaches he hired while serving as owner, including Jason Kidd, the current head coach of the Dallas Mavericks.

Tim Bontemps asked Lasry about both the hiring and the firing of Jason Kidd. Many may recall Kidd left the Brooklyn Nets coaching job under odd circumstances. In terms of letting Kidd go, Marc Lasry went on to say the following:

“I think the first one with Jason, I had known Jason as a player. I knew Jason when he played with the Nets, and we’ve just become very good friends, and I thought, I thought he would bring a lot of credibility to Milwaukee that you had a Hall of Fame guard coming in. Hall of Fame player. He’s a great guy and I thought he’d be a really good coach. He could teach the younger guys. He actually, he was great... I mean, the problem with Jason is he demands a lot. He really does. He doesn’t understand why people can’t do the things that he does, right? And I think that’s kind of hard, and I think, after four years, I think it was time for us to make a change.”

Now you can make a case should Jason Kidd still be the coach of the Mavericks, but it’s clear that Kidd is approaching his time in Dallas differently than his time with Milwaukee. Whatever your opinion of Jason Kidd, the in-game strategist, the Mavericks players seem to be bonding with him, which was difficult under the previous administration.

Here’s Jason Kidd’s full Jalen-Brunson-reminiscent answer, now advocating for Josh Green’s next payday:



“If he continues to work and help with the team, the kid has all the talents to be a superstar.”



(Green is 2023 extension eligible, 2024 RFA) pic.twitter.com/kIoCPE5IMg — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) December 6, 2022

With one of the best NBA players at his disposal will Jason Kidd start demanding more from Luka Doncic? That will be one of the biggest questions going into the 23-24 season for the Dallas Mavericks.