Podcast: Kyrie Irving reportedly reached out to LeBron James about joining him on the Dallas Mavericks

It was a quiet day in Dallas Mavericks land, right up until it wasn’t. With the loud dual tweet drop announcement from Shams Charania and Chris Haynes that Kyrie Irving had approached LeBron James about joining him with the Dallas Mavericks, our entire Monday was turned upside down.

That led to our site reacting in a variety of ways and later Monday night, Josh Bowe and I got together to talk about the whole thing and to put this chapter of the ongoing Kyrie Irving saga to bed... until the next one starts.

We cover the whole thing, from how the story broke, to what it would mean if he became a Maverick and what the team would look like if he were traded to Dallas (and our feelings on such a trade). Then we talk about how the story started to break down and work out where this story began (hint: Kyrie’s camp). We also bring on Laker’s friend Anthony Irwin who walks us through his side of things.

This was a fun one, all things considered. Not much more one can ask in the middle of the offseason before draft and free agency.

