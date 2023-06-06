Dallas Mavericks fans decisively pick Luka Doncic over Victor Wembanyama

Last week I was reaching for a question that didn’t involve around the NBA Draft or Free agency, so I went with a hypothetical: would you trade Luka Doncic for Victor Wembanyama? It’s a simple question but a lot goes into it, age, contract, potential ceiling, injury concerns, there’s a lot to consider. But Dallas fans made this question seem silly.

Under 1 in 5 voters would pick Wembanyama over Luka Doncic. The majority voted to stay with Luka and that makes clear sense to me. For as much as Wembenyama’s been touted, there’s a results discussion to have. Here are Doncic’s credentials, in terms of accolades:

4× NBA All-Star (2020–2023)

4× All-NBA First Team (2020–2023)

NBA Rookie of the Year (2019)

NBA All-Rookie First Team (2019)

EuroLeague champion (2018)

EuroLeague MVP (2018)

EuroLeague Final Four MVP (2018)

All-EuroLeague First Team (2018)

2× EuroLeague Rising Star (2017, 2018)

EuroLeague 2010–20 All-Decade Team (2020)

Euroscar Player of the Year (2019)

3× Liga ACB champion (2015, 2016, 2018)

Liga ACB MVP (2018)

All-Liga ACB First Team (2018)

2× ACB Best Young Player (2017, 2018)

3× ACB All-Young Players Team (2016–2018)

2× Spanish King’s Cup winner (2016, 2017)

2× Trofeo Costa de Sol champion (2016, 2017)

FIBA Intercontinental Cup champion (2015)

EB Next Generation Tournament champion (2015)

EB Next Generation Tournament MVP (2015)

Slovenian Sportsman of the Year (2018)

And here’s Victor Wembanyama:

It’s not really close when you consider results. Yes, Luka’s older and has had more time, but as an up and coming player Doncic focused on winning and Wemby focused on developing. Perhaps Wemby will pass Luka one day or win a championship in the NBA sooner, but for now this is really clear.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.