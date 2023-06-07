Would you want to see LeBron James on the Dallas Mavericks?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Dallas Mavericks fans and fans across the country.

Our Monday productivity ground to a halt when the news broke that Kyrie Irving had reached out to LeBron James about joining him on the Dallas Mavericks with Luka Doncic. We spent the rest of the day at Mavs Moneyball talking about the feasibility, the potential trades, and what it would mean for Dallas. Of course, later in the day Lakers media pushed back that this was ridiculous and wasn’t going to happen (as if we didn’t know that), but by then the wheels were in motion.

So that prompts the question, would you want to see those three players suit up on the same team?

My favorite responses on social media revolved around the concept that somehow giving up Josh Green, Jaden Hardy and picks would be “too much” for a consensus top three player of all time who just averaged 24.5/9.9/6 in the playoffs for a Western Conference Finals team.

It’s all pretty wild and I don’t see it happening in this version of the multiverse, but it’s still fun to talk about all the same. What say you?