Playoff Odds: How to bet Game 3 of the NBA Finals

As a basketball fan, it’s impossible to ignore that a series few anticipated would end up being the NBA finals matchup, has been delightful. Jokic is incredible. Spurts in which Jimmy Butler decides to take over and impose his will are wonderful. Erik Spoelstra continues to make his case as the league’s best coach. With no dog in the fight, I am looking forward to watching tonight’s game and winning a nice chunk of change while I’m at it. Let’s take a look at Game 3 from a gambling perspective.

Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat, Series Tied 1-1

Spread: Nuggets -2.5(-110)

O/U: 214.5

The Heat have the coaching advantage, but the Nugget’s talent and versatility should be enough to overcome Coach Spoelstra’s tactics in the long run. Tonight, however, the energy from the home crowd could be enough to propel Jimmy Butler to one of THOSE performances. Nothing about this Heat team makes sense. We keep waiting for them to go away and they keep finding ways to win games. I still think the Nuggets end up as Champions, but I no longer anticipate this series ending in a gentleman’s sweep.

PICK: Heat +2.5(-110)

Player Props