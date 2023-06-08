Team effort powers Dallas Wings to win over Phoenix Mercury, 84-79

“I gotta give the credit to every one of these nine players,” said Dallas Wings head coach Latricia Trammell after practice on Thursday. “They’re contributing in a positive way and have the will to win. And I’m gonna keep mentioning that because that is something that I’ve been the most proud of.”

It’s almost as if Trammell saw the future. Key contributions from every player who touched the floor last night powered an 84-79 win over the Phoenix Mercury.

Barely through the third week of the 2023 WNBA season, the Wings qualified twice for the league’s emergency hardship provision in the signings of Kalani Brown and Irving native Odyssey Sims.

In the first start of her career, Brown had a career-high 17 points and 15 rebounds while shooting 50 percent and a near perfect night at the free throw line (7-for-8). Not to mention that she played a hair over half of the fourth quarter with five fouls while corralling six rebounds.

After signing with Dallas and joining the team Wednesday morning, Sims delivered a team-high 6 assists. Her sole bucket came at the 1:42 mark in the fourth quarter that aided the comeback. The No. 3 overall pick from this year’s draft in Maddy Siegrist made her presence felt within the professional ranks with a new career-high 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field. Siegrist grabbed eight crucial rebounds, including five off the offensive glass, resulting in a 21-to-4 advantage in second chance points. She led the team in plus-minus with 18.

Satou Sabally’s fiery scoring start to the 2023 campaign continued without delay as she tied Brittney Griner for a game-high 24 points and 10 rebounds. Sabally, Brown, and Siegrist combined for 33 of the team’s 50-to-26 rebounding advantage. They also combined for 11 of the team’s 15 offensive boards. These two differentials were crucial aides in the victory as Dallas shot just 39 percent.

The two teams match up again Friday night at 7:00 pm.