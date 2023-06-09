Playoff Odds: How to bet Game 4 of the NBA Finals

After coach Mike Malone called out his starters’ lack of energy in game two, they responded well and won game three on the road by 15 points. How will Jimmy Butler and the Heat respond? Let’s take a look at some of the lines we like for the game tonight.

Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat, Denver leads the series 2-1

Spread: Nuggets -3.5 (-110)

O/U: 210.5 (-110)

Undoubtedly, coach Erik Spoelstra is one of the best if not the best coach in the NBA. Switching the lineup in game two by starting Kevin Love was a great move as they stole that game on the road. Coaching can only go so far as it’s obvious the Nuggets are the more talented team. Rookie Christian Braun had an excellent game just by knowing when to cut on offensive possessions and playing great defense leading to six points and three steals. I believed this was a gentleman’s sweep before the season started and my stance has not changed.

Pick: Nuggets -3.5

Props:

Bam Adebayo O 10.5 rebounds (-135)

Gabe Vincent O 12.5 points (-130)

Bruce Brown O 0.5 3’s (-125)