It’s been a great off-season for the Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have had a fantastic 2023 off-season. It’s worth saying and it’s worth repeating, loudly, if necessary.

I still remember that feeling on June 21, 2018, the night of the NBA Draft when the Dallas Mavericks drafted Luka Doncic. I’d just gotten out of a workout in the early evening and I’d left my phone in the car and coming back to Marc Stein alerts that Dallas was trading up with intentions to select Doncic was one of the most cathartic moments in my sports fandom. The Mavericks had fallen in the draft lottery, then they go their guy anyway. I had a feeling he was going to be a star one day soon.

Fast forward to the next five years, which included three playoff runs (one to the Western Conference Finals) and most recently a trip to the NBA Lottery after a maddeningly disappointing 2022-23 campaign. During those seasons, I’ve been consistently critical of the decisions made by two different front offices. Despite their success in the 2021-22 season, most off-seasons have left much to be desired. In 2019, Dallas looked too far down the road, eventually hoping to pair Giannis Antetokounmpo with Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. The 2020 off-season and trade for Josh Richardson didn’t pan out as intended. The 2022 off-season saw the loss of Jalen Brunson for nothing and the signing of JaVale McGee.

After a painful 2022-23 season, the Mavericks needed things to work out. The problem was they just didn’t have many avenues to success. They were there, yes, but when starting with just the 10th pick in the draft, it felt like the Mavericks were boxed in by their own history. I wanted Dallas to draft the best player available and see what happened from there.

We all know what happened next, but it’s worth revisiting all of these moves.

That’s a long list, far exceeding my best-case scenario when looking at the team when the season ended in April. It’s even more remarkable when you consider that as recently as February, the Mavericks were still playing five rotation pieces that were also getting regular minutes in the 2018-19 season. As Josh wrote last week, the team is moving finally moving forward. And I have a strong feeling that they aren’t done yet, given that Dallas still has all of the mid-level exception to use and there are some logjams in the roster, particularly in the guard slots.

It’s hard to predict if these moves pan out and improve the team’s outcomes this season. But considering the alternatives and, frankly, some of the dire forecasts that we did in the later half of the season, this off-season is a rousing success. It gives me confidence and hope that the 2023-24 season will be a good one and as a fan, that’s a really fantastic set of feelings.

The Dallas Mavericks front office, that combination of Nico Harrison, Michael Finley, Mark Cuban, Jason Kidd, and all the other members have done a fantastic job and I can’t wait for the season to start.