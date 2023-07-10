Mavericks vs Sixers Preview: Dallas looks to get in the Summer League win column against Philly

The Dallas Mavericks face off against the Philadelphia 76ers tonight in Las Vegas in game two of their Summer League schedule. The Mavericks fell to Oklahoma City on Saturday afternoon, 91-80. The Sixers are curently 1-0 after beating the Knicks 110-101 on Saturday as well. Here’s the main things to know about this contest:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers

Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers WHAT: Game one of Las Vegas Summer League

Game one of WHERE: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, Nevada

Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, Nevada WHEN: 5:00 p.m. CST

5:00 p.m. CST HOW: ESPNU

Philadephia does not have a roster of recognizable names, but they do have some interesting players on the roster. Second year guard Jaden Springer. Like Jaden Hardy, Springer’s trying to build off last year’s experience and he scored 23 in the game against the Knicks on Saturday. Marcus Bagley, brother of Marvin Bagley’s on the roster as well as Makur Makur, the cousin of Thon Makur. My favorite player on the Sixers has to be this guy though:

Fun fact about Ricky, he has two older brothers. Their names are Ricky Council II and Ricky Council III https://t.co/wqx4WUM2Cq — Brian (@BrianJNBA) June 23, 2023

While wins and losses aren’t of particular importance in Summer League, it’d be nice to see the Mavericks get a win. It’s been a long time since they’d won here in Vegas. Hopefully Dereck Lively and OMax play at least 25 minutes each. The Sixers don’t have a dominant shot blocker that I’m aware of, so it would be great to see Lively get more chances at the rim out of pick-and-roll. Olivier-Maxence Prosper getting in the box score would be nice, but watching him play defense and cause havoc was a great deal of fun. Hopefully, AJ Lawson can connect from beyond the arc. Expect Jaden Hardy to cook on offense, but I also plan to watch his defensive movement as well.

We’ll be back after the game with both a recap and podcast. Thanks for hanging out.