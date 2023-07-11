While we wait: The best basketball books to spend your summer with

While we wait for the NBA to return, sit back in your best chair, hammock, or on your beach towel and enjoy these amazing books recommended to me by basketball fans from all over the world. Some are well-known and others date back decades, telling fascinating stories about basketball that you may never have heard before.
“Giannis - The improbable rise of an NBA MVP” by Mirin Fader
“The Midrange Theory” by Seth Partnow
“The Soul of Basketball. The Epic Showdown Between LeBron, Kobe, Doc and Dirk That Saved the NBA” by Ian Thomsen
“The Great Nowitzki. Basketball and The Meaning of Life” by Thomas Pletzinger
“Blood in the Garden: The Flagrant History of the 1990s New York Knicks” by Chris Herring
“The Years of the Dragon: Drazen - The Untold Story” by Marian Crnogaj and Vlado Radicevic
“Pete Maravich: The Inspiring Story of One of Basketball’s Most Skilled Ball-Handlers” by Clayton Geoffreys
“Sum It Up. 1,098 Victories, a Couple of Irrelevant Losses, and a Life in Perspective” by Pat Summitt
“The Joy of Basketball: An Encyclopedia of the Modern Game” by Ben Detrick and Andrew Kuo
“Magic’s Touch” by Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Jr. and Roy S. Johnson
“The Jordan Rules: The Inside Story of One Turbulent Season with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls” by Sam Smith
“The Sixth Man” by Andre Iguodala
“From Set Shot to Slam Dunk: The Glory Days of Basketball in the Words of Those Who Played It” by Charles Salzburg
“The Boys of Dunbar: A Story of Love, Hope, and Basketball” by Alejandro Danois
“Best Seat in the House - A Basketball Memoir” by Spike Lee
“What’s Driving You??? How I Overcame Abuse and Learned to Lead in the NBA” by Keyon Dooling
“Where the Game Matters Most: A Last Championship Season in Indiana High School Basketball” by William Gildea
“Foul! Connie Hawkins, Schoolyard Star, Exile, NBA Superstar” by David Wolf
“A Season on the Brink: A Year with Bob Knight and the Indiana Hoosiers”, by John Feinstein
“Sacred Hoops: Spiritual Lessons of a Hardwood Warrior” by Phil Jackson
“Eleven Rings: The Soul of Success” by Phil Jackson
“Loose Balls: The Short, Wild Life of the American Basketball Association” by Terry Pluto
“Hang Time: My Life in Basketball” by Elgin Baylor
Happy summer from all of us to all of you!
