Steve Nash and Jason Kidd to present Dirk Nowitzki into Hall of Fame

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced details for the upcoming enshrinement ceremony for the class of 2023, including the former inductees selected to present the new class. Among them, Dirk Nowitzki selected former teammates Steve Nash and Jason Kidd to join him in the ceremony slated for August 12 in Springfield, Massachusetts at Symphony Hall.

This honor is among a long and growing list of recognitions for Nowitzki, who played his final NBA game for the Dallas Mavericks just four years ago. In that short of period of time he has: had his Mavericks jersey retired, become the German player to have his jersey retired from the German Basketball Federation, and seen his statue placed outside the American Airlines Center in Dallas — among other honors.

Nowitzki’s case to become a first ballot hall of famer was never in doubt. He famously played all 21 of his NBA seasons in Dallas, averaging 20.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and revolutionized the position of power forward while shooting 38-percent from three in his career. During his time in Dallas he won league MVP, Finals MVP, was a 14-time all-star, 12-time all-NBA, was named to the league’s 75th Anniversary Team, currently 6th in career points, one of only nine players to complete a 50-40-90 season, and the cherry on top leading the Mavericks to the 2011 NBA Title. Nowitzki also spent the majority of his offseasons leading the German national team, playing 153 games while receiving MVP honors at Eurobasket 2005 and FIBA Basketball World Cup 2002, and led the team to the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Inductees are given opportunity to select their presenters from the list of current members, and Nowitzki chose Nash and Kidd who both were inducted to the hall in 2018. Nowitzki and Nash arrived in Dallas the same summer, Dirk as a rookie and Nash being traded by the Phoenix Suns after two seasons. They were an inseparable dynamic duo for six years, and while Nash dramatically departed Dallas the two have remained very close to this day. Kidd’s tenure as teammate in Dallas alongside Nowitzki was nearly just as long, playing four and a half seasons with Dirk including the 2011 title run.

Nowitzki is among a fantastic group of inductees, including San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, Pau Gasol, Becky Hammon, Jim Valvano, and former rivals Tony Parker and Dwyane Wade.

The Enshrinement Ceremony will take place August 12, with additional details on time and how to watch to follow.