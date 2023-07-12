Mavericks vs Warriors Preview: Dallas tries to win again, this time against Golden State

The Dallas Mavericks (1-1) play the Golden State Warriors (0-2) in the third contest of the NBA Las Vegas Summer League. The Mavericks will look to build on a nice comeback win Monday, where they rallied from double digits to defeat the Philadelphia 76ers. Both Maverick rookies and Jaden Hardy found their sea legs late and looked pretty good in the decisive moments.

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors

WHAT: Game one of Las Vegas Summer League

WHERE: Las Vegas, Nevada

WHEN: 4:30 p.m. CST

HOW: NBAtv

The Warriors have a few interesting players, like recent pick Brandin Podziemski, a 6’4” multi-talented guard, and Trayce Jackson-Davis, a 6’9” forward/center. The rest of the Warriors roster is unfamiliar to me, but they’re mostly guys in their 20’s so despite the team being 0-2 so far in summer league play, the Mavericks should not take them lightly.

Speaking of that, the young Mavericks will hopefully focus on getting off to a better start. Jaden Hardy played sloppy on both ends until the fourth quarter during the Monday contest. Dereck Lively was more of a rim escort than rim protector. Olivier-Maxence Prosper was rather inconsequential for most of the game. All three players found some juice for the final fame but consistency is a key trait all young players must strive for. We’ll see how these guys do in this third contest.