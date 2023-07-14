Mavericks vs Pacers Preview: Dallas takes on the Pacers in Vegas

The Dallas Mavericks (2-1) face off against the Indiana Pacers (2-1) in their fourth and possibly final NBA Summer League game this Friday evening. Dallas and Indiana each have younger players, so despite it being later in the week when teams start to shut down players, hopefully, we still get a good game worth watching. Here’s the main things to know:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Indiana Pacers

Dallas Mavericks vs Indiana Pacers WHAT: Game four of Las Vegas Summer League

Game four of WHERE: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada WHEN: 6:00 p.m. CST

6:00 p.m. CST HOW: ESPN

On the injury front, Jaden Hardy’s been shut down with a shoulder injury of some nature. His shooting, particularly his free throw shooting, wasn’t great in the Golden State game, so this is likely precautionary and smart. Though they’re rostered, neither Bennedict Mathurin nor Andrew Nembhard have suited up lately for the Pacers.

I’m looking forward to Dereck Lively and Olivier-Maxence Prosper play against Jarace Walker and Oscar Tshiebwe. Dallas has better guards though, so hopefully the Mavericks can pull away for their third straight Summer League win.

We should have some kind of post-game coverage, but honestly, our team’s been grinding relentlessly since September of last year. We’re tired haha. We’ll see what we come up with.