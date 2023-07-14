Mavericks vs. Pacers Recap: 3 things from Dallas’ 112-91 blowout of Indy

After a thrilling walk off overtime win Wednesday night, capped by an emphatic Braxton Key putback dunk, the Dallas Mavericks entered Friday night’s contest with the Indiana Pacers in the hunt for a spot in the Summer League playoffs.

Dallas was without key contributors Jaden Hardy (left shoulder contusion), McKinley Wright IV (left ankle sprain) and Key, who signed a two-way contract with the Denver Nuggets. It didn’t slow them down.

The Mavs cruised to a needed win, beating the Pacers, 112-91.

The Mavericks carried over their momentum from Wednesday’s win through the first half of the game, taking a 48-33 lead thanks to double-digit scoring contributions from Jordan “Jelly” Walker and Olivier-Maxence Prosper, who had 15 and 13 points, respectively.

Indy was able to make a run in the third quarter, which also featured an extended mic’ed up broadcast segment with Mavs coach Jared Dudley, cutting the lead to 10 points with about two minutes to play. But Dallas was able to hold off their push. The Mavericks took a 79-64 lead into the fourth.

Mavs GM Nico Harrison hopped on the broadcast to start the fourth quarter. Harrison said they traded back to take Lively because they wanted to take the best opportunity to make the team better after not finishing last season the way they wanted to. He also said he feels like he and Dallas had a good offseason, but that they aren’t done making moves with some open roster spots.

As Harrison spoke, the Mavericks were able to keep building their lead. They stretched it to 26 with under four minutes to play. Then, naturally, Dallas decided to advance the ball in the wrong direction after Dudley subbed in the deep bench players.

AJ Lawson led the way for Dallas, scoring 24 points. Walker had 21 points, Prosper had 18, Mike Miles put up 13. Dereck Lively finished with nine points and eight rebounds.

The Mavericks needed to win the game with a 27-point margin in order to cover the point differential to sniff a Summer League playoff spot. They came up just short, unfortunately. Dallas will likely take its 3-1 record into the consolation round.

Peanut butter Jelly time

Jelly Walker was a spark for the Mavericks off the bench. He came in for the cold Mike Miles in the first quarter and went to work. After a disappointing game on Wednesday, he was locked in tonight, dropping shots and finding teammates with ease. To go along with his 21 points, he had a game-high eight assists.

The Mavericks gave Walker a contract after he went undrafted out of UAB. They may have found an offensive spark plug to stash in the G League and develop.

Live long and Prosper

O-Max has been impressive throughout Summer League. While elements of his game are still raw, his size and ability to play both sides of the ball have been on display in each game. He missed all his shots from deep Friday, but he was fearlessly attacking the paint and getting to the rim. He also helped hold Pacers prospect Jarace Walker to 13 points on 6-21 shooting.

Life is a Lively process of becoming

No matter who stands out in each game, there is going to be a spotlight on Lively. Dallas traded back to get him, passing on other prospects, with the belief that he can develop into an defensive anchor. He’s shown flashes of what he can possibly become, with good footwork, verticality, and the ability to alter shots. Offensively, he has a lot of work to do — he needs to be assertive — but there’s something there worth building on.