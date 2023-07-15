These three Dallas Mavericks have stood out in Las Vegas Summer League

As the NBA summer league continues. Many young players continue to showcase themselves and provide hope for their team’s futures. Players like Keyonte George of the Utah Jazz and Leonard Miller of the Minnesota Timberwolves have already looked like good investments.

The Dallas Mavericks hope that someone from this group can step up and help the team return to playoff form. With the Mavs fresh off a 98-96 win over the Golden State Warriors. The team improved to 2-1 in Summer League play.

Through three games, multiple players have stood out and hope to make an impact as the Summer continues into the 2023-2024 NBA season.

Let’s look at which young Mavericks have stood out the most in the 2023 NBA Summer League.

Jaden Hardy

While the Mavs shut him down for the remainder of the Summer League, Jaden Hardy has undoubtedly been their best player this Summer.

Hardy averaged 23 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3 assists in three games while shooting 31.5% from the field. Defensively he has six total steals and blocks in three games. Shooting has been an issue for the former second-round pick. Against Golden State, he shot 6-19 from the floor and was 1-9 from deep.

The Mavericks drafted Hardy 37th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, averaged 8.8 points as a rookie with shooting percentages of 43.8% from the field and 40.4% from the three-point range.

Jaden Hardy with the TOUGH and-one at the basket pic.twitter.com/RhhjnrHmsy — Mavs Nation (@MavsNationCP) July 8, 2023

He spent some time last season playing for the Mavericks G-League affiliate, the Texas Legends. The biggest question will be how much impact he can make this season and how much time he will see on the court. The Mavericks hope he can provide efficiency as a scorer off the bench.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper

Returning to this past draft, the Mavericks knew who they wanted and how to get what they wanted. With Derrick Lively as their first pick, the Maverickss weren’t done as they would trade back into the first round to select Olivier-Maxence Prosper 24th overall out of Marquette.

He had a slow start in his debut against Oklahoma City, scoring just seven points with no rebounds in 17 minutes. Prosper found a better rhythm in game two against the Philadelphia 76ers scoring 10 points along with seven rebounds, one block and one steal.

A big reason the Mavericks traded into the draft the Canadian product was for his play on defense. His intensity and effort were on full display against the Warriors.

Speaking of his intensity against Golden State. Prosper also brought the best out on the offensive end as well where he scored 17 points. He was 3-5 from 3-point range and shot 8-10 free throws. Through three games, he is slowly becoming more and more productive.

Mike Miles Jr.

As an undrafted free agent out of TCU, Mike Miles Jr. has seen an increase in minutes played over these last three games.

Against the Warriors the former Horned Frog put up his best performance so far. In 25 minutes played, Miles totaled 19 points, four assists, two steals, and a block. He shot 6-11 from the field and 3-8 from 3-point range.

The 6’2” guard showed he could be effective from the perimeter and played with high energy.

It’s a great sight to see a young player, undrafted in his third game, get an opportunity to start and show the coaches why he belongs.

