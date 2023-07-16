Mavericks vs Hawks Preview: Dallas faces Atlanta in Vegas consolation bracket

Did you know there was another Dallas Mavericks summer league basketball game tonight? Did I, person who’s run this Mavericks website since 2020 and has been going to NBA Summer League since 2013 know there was a game tonight? I did not. But there is! And it’s against the Atlanta Hawks and it starts real soon. Here’s what you need to know.

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks

Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks WHAT: Game five of Las Vegas Summer League

Game five of WHERE: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada WHEN: 8:30 p.m. CST

8:30 p.m. CST HOW: NBAtv

Jaden Hardy’s been done for the summer for Dallas and AJ Griffin is done for Atlanta as well.

Mavericks fans will get to see another late draft riser in Kobe Bufkin, who the Hawks selected at 15th overall. Luckily for us basketball diehards, both Dereck Lively and OMax are getting minutes tonight. Recently signed two-way player Mike Miles will get another chance to make his mark as well.

This has been a really fun Summer League, all things considered. Dallas getting a win tonight would be icing on the cake. See everyone after the game, where we should have another recap and over-analysis.