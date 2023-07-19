Podcast: Dallas Mavericks Summer League and Free Agency wrap up

After a few days off, Josh and I got together to share our final thoughts about the Dallas Mavericks and Las Vegas Summer League.

The show opens with some effusive praise of Dereck Lively and what we saw over five games. After that we discuss OMax and just how exciting a prospect he is, including some likely hyperbole... but it’s summer, so everyone should be excited.

From there, there’s a pivot into the summer struggles of Jaden Hardy and why that ultimately doesn’t matter, before chatting about Mike Miles Jr., Jelly Walker, and the other prospects we found interesting.

If you like Josh and Kirk at all, we'd really appreciate if you could subscribe to our YouTube page.

The rest of the show is a smattering of us responding to some of the very good comments we got during the show, thoughts about any more free agency move yet to happen, and anything else we feel like talking about. I, for one, am really looking forward to the World Cup starting next month.

The last few minutes are dedicated to going to the movies and the things we have been doing and plan to do over the all-too-short NBA off-season. Everyone tell Josh to watch Andor already.

Next live show should be Friday afternoon if work allows it!

