World Cup 2023: Slovenia to meet China in their first preparation game

Luka Dončić and the Slovenian national team are playing Team USA, Croatia, Greece, Spain and Japan as part of their preparation for the FIBA World Cup 2023.

China, July 25th, in Celje, Slovenia, 8.30 pm local time, 1:30 pm CT

Luka Dončić is not expected to play in this first preparation game, as he’s not joining the team until a few days after the game.

How to watch: Slovenian channel Sportklub1 or Eon app (Telemach) (Available in Europe only).

Greece, August 2nd, in Ljubljana, Slovenia, 8.30 pm local time, 1:30 pm CT

The first real test, two European powerhouses meeting, with Luka Dončić and Giannis Antetokounmpo facing off in a sold out arena. Both Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo are expected to play as of now.

Greece, August 4th, in Athens, Greece, TBA

The second game between the two superstars may be even more entertaining, if both are able to play.

Croatia, August 8th, in Ljubljana, Slovenia, 6.00 pm local time, 11:00 am CT

In this Balkan matchup, Slovenia should come out on top, being the favorites and the ones to beat.

Spain, August 11th, in Malaga, Spain, TBA

The team will travel to Spain and play two games here. The EuroBasket Champions 2022 will be a good test for the Slovenian team ahead of the World Cup.

USA, August 12th, in Malaga, Spain, TBA

Slovenia will face Team USA, one of the favorites to win it all. Another great test.

Japan, August 19th, in Tokyo, Japan, TBA

The last test will be against Japan after the long trip East.

The first group stage for the World Cup starts August 25th with Slovenia playing in Group F in Okinawa, Japan, and face Cape Verde, Georgia, and Venezuela.

If Slovenia advances to the Second Round, it will meet the best two teams from Group E, consisting of Germany, Finland, Australia, and one of the host nations, Japan.