Satou Sabally notches first career triple-double in a Dallas Wings win over hobbled Mystics, 90-62

After a close loss at the hands of the Connecticut Sun, the Dallas Wings earned a much-needed win over the Washington Mystics, 90-62. With the victory, Dallas holds on to the fourth place in the league standings.

In their previous matchup, the Wings out rebounded Washington 54-24, which was the fourth-largest rebounding margin in WNBA history. The Wings won that game by 17 points and finished with 42 points in the paint.

Friday night’s game was similar to the July 2nd matchup as the Wings out rebounded the Mystics 48-21 and scored 60 points in the paint. However, this time, the Wings played from the first whistle to the last.

All-Star forward Satou Sabally collected her first career triple-double with 14 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists. Her triple-double is the second in franchise history as Deanna Nolan had the first back when the team was known as the legendary Detroit Shock.

Good things happen when Sabally has free rein to set the table and reach her teammates in their favorite spots. The level of selflessness exhibited by this team has reached an all-time high, particularly with Sabally leading the way. Head coach Latricia Trammell mentioned that she awarded her with the drip chain, a postgame award for best player, due to her performance Friday night. Instead, Sabally gave it back and said it was for the team.

“I’m super happy. Shoutout to my team. We played amazing. Everyone was moving and cutting, and it opens up space for us to work together and the results show. We were dominating all across the field. It also helps when you have a post like T [Teaira].”

Center Teaira McCowan’s dominance was not to be underestimated as she scored 12 of the team’s first 16 points, finishing with a team-leading 18 on a scorching 81.8% shooting clip.

When this group plays through the 6-7 McCowan to set the tone early, there isn’t much opposing defenses can do. For example, on the first several possessions, Washington deployed a double team on the strong side, giving McCowan a bird’s eye view of open shooters and cutters which led to a season-high four assists.

Five Wings players finished with three or more assists for the ninth time this season.

McCowan and I have talked extensively this season about her court vision and how much she enjoys passing out of the paint, especially when facing a double team. As the season has progressed in Trammell’s system, McCowan’s comfort and confidence grows by the game and from what she says, she owes it to her teammates.

Arike Ogunbowale scored 18 points and would not be denied at the rim or behind the arc. The Wings’ success in the paint created space for her to get open shots from three-point range, where she shot 4-10.

The Wings move to 7-2 in July and 14-10 overall. A rematch with the Las Vegas Aces is set for Sunday on the road at Michelob Arena. That game is the first of a two-game road trip on the West Coast. The second game is against the Seattle Storm, who currently holds the worst record in the WNBA.