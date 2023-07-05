NBA Free Agency 2023: Dallas Mavericks acquire Celtics forward Grant Williams in three-team deal

According to multiple reports, the Dallas Mavericks have acquired Celtics forward Grant Williams as part of a three-team deal. Williams recieves a four year deal worth $54 million as part of a sign-and-trade that also includes the San Antonio Spurs. Dallas sends Reggie Bullock and a 2030 pick swap to the San Antonio Spurs. The Dallas Mavericks will also receive second round picks in the deal as well.

Sources: The Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics are finalizing a three-team trade:



- Mavs: Grant Williams

- Spurs: Reggie Bullock and an unprotected Dallas pick swap in 2030

- Celtics: Multiple second-round picks pic.twitter.com/7Bi6Dykydf — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 5, 2023

Marc Stein reports that because the acquisition of Williams is a sign-and-trade, Dallas still has full use of their Mid-Level Exception which they will attempt to use by signing Portland restricted free agent forward Matisse Thybulle to an offer sheet.

Williams played his first four seasons with the Boston Celtics where he played in 288 regular season games and 61 playoff games. The 2022-23 season saw career highs for Williams in minutes played (25.9), points scored (8.1), rebounds grabbed (4.6), and assists (1.7) on a per game basis. The Celtics, who received multiple second-round picks in the trade, clearly sought some financial relief in the trade, as their upcoming cap sheet is incredibly expensive before extending Jaylen Brown to a potential supermax contract.

The Mavericks and Williams have been linked often during the off-season, with Williams’ agent Bill Duffy also representing Dallas star Luka Doncic. Williams is a Jordan Brand athlete like Doncic and has made his affinity for Doncic as a player known throughout the 2022-23 season. In Janaury when asked who he’d start an NBA franchise with, Williams responded, “I’m picking Luka for sure. Luka just because the way he sees the game he’s been doing this for so long.”

If the reports hold that Dallas recieves second-round picks as part of the deal, that would be quietly important as the Mavericks only own their 2025 and 2030 picks.

The Mavericks had been a bit slow out of the gate, due to the market and their own salary restrictions. This sort of move is important, as Williams is a younger (24) player with upside and the kind of player one hopes can continue to grow in a different role in Dallas. He brings a confident attitude and is a willing defender along with size to the forward position. At 6’6” and 235 pounds, he’s not an easy player to push around. This is a very good step for the Dallas Mavericks this off-season.

We’ll have more on the news in the coming hours and days.