Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder in Las Vegas

Your friends and family might think you have a problem if they found out you were betting on NBA Summer League games. Lucky for you, we at Mavs Moneyball don’t judge and will love and accept you for who you are. So, tell your family to step aside, we are your family now.

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder | NBA Summer League Season 2023

Date and Time: Saturday, July 8th, 2023; 2:30 PM CST

Outcome Odds

Spread: OKC -4.5

O/U 188.5

Odds up to date as of 9 a.m. CST from Caesar’s

Minutes distribution is a tough thing to predict in Summer League games. With the news that the Houston Rockets are holding out Amen Thompson for the rest of Summer League while he gets an MRI on his left ankle, you wonder if Jared Dudley and the coaching staff will lean on a more cautious approach with young draft picks Dereck Lively and Olivier-Maxence Prosper.

The Thunder are the current favorites to win Summer League at +700. This will be the Mavs first Las Vegas Summer League game for both teams. The Thunder’s Terrence Mann has been playing like a man possessed, scoring 31 and 27 in his last two games at the Salt Lake City Summer League, where Oklahoma City was 2-1.

From the Mavs camp, there has been nothing but glowing reviews about Jaden Hardy’s progress, so I can only assume he will be ready to jack up 40 shots if given the minutes and opportunity. I am also excited to watch the defense of Prosper on Mann to see if he can limit his offensive dominance. It’s the first game of the year, of course we are taking the Mavs.

Pick: Mavs +4.5