How to watch Dirk Nowitzki’s hall of fame induction

Dirk Nowitkzi is adding one more jewel to his crown this week in being inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, during a weekend of ceremony and celebration in Springfield, Massachusetts. A first-ballot selection, the Dallas Mavericks legend is joined by a decorated class of inductees, featuring the likes of Gregg Popovich, Tony Parker, Pau Gasol, and Dwyane Wade among others. Festivities will begin on Friday.

Over 21 seasons with the Mavericks, Nowitzki amassed an arena’s worth of recognitions including: 12-time All-NBA, 2007 MVP, 2011 Finals MVP, 2011 NBA Champion, 14-time All Star, as well as being named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team. The former ninth overall pick — who in the last 18 months has seen both his Mavericks and German national team jerseys retired, a Dallas street named in his honor, as well as a statue placed outside American Airlines Center in Dallas — becomes the seventh player that wore a Mavericks uniform to be inducted in to the hall, and undoubtedly the most important.

There will be a full slate of activities during the celebration, here are some highlights and how to watch or take part:

Friday, August 11

Class of 2023 Autograph Session at Mohegan Sun (Uncasville, Conn.) 11:00 AM ET Meet the Class of 2023 at their first public Enshrinement Weekend event! A ticket to this event will give you the opportunity to receive one autograph per class member. Enshrinement 2023 Press Conference Media Availability at Mohegan Sun 2:00 PM ET The official media availability for the Hall of Fame Class of 2023. This availability is only open to credentialed members of the media, along with VIP Package ticket holders and will be held at Mohegan Sun. The press conference will be televised by NBA TV.

Saturday, August 12

Enshrinement Ceremony Red Carpet Show at Symphony Hall (Springfield, Mass.) 7:00–8:00 PM ET The Class of 2023, returning Hall of Famers, as well as many of the sport’s icons walk the red carpet in a live television broadcast by NBA TV outside Symphony Hall. Enshrinement Ceremony at Symphony Hall 8:00–11:00 PM ET One of the most elite nights on the basketball calendar each year, the Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will be formally enshrined into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in a nationally televised ceremony on NBA TV. The stars of basketball all come together to celebrate the next group of the sport’s iconic figures.

All coverage will be on NBA TV for the multi-day event. Cheers to the Tall Baller from the G for this enormous honor!